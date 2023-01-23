Mapping Faultlines: The implications of Brazil’s failed coup attempt

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha explains the implications of the recent coup in Brazil, including what it means for Lula as he begins his third term as the country’s president

January 23, 2023 by Newsclick

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the storming of federal buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He analyses the role of the right-wing and collusion by various authorities. He also talks about the impact of the incident on President Lula’s administration and the struggle between the right-wing and progressive forces in Latin America.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print