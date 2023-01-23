NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha explains the implications of the recent coup in Brazil, including what it means for Lula as he begins his third term as the country’s president

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the storming of federal buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He analyses the role of the right-wing and collusion by various authorities. He also talks about the impact of the incident on President Lula’s administration and the struggle between the right-wing and progressive forces in Latin America.