Daily Round-up | Chinese president Xi Jinping hails Russia ties while on 3-day visit & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, the latest IPCC report, the escalating protests against pension reforms in France, and Brazil relaunching the More Doctors healthcare program

March 22, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Chinese president Xi Jinping hailing Russia ties while on 3-day visit; IPCC scientists issuing a final warning on climate change; protests continuing against pension reforms in France; and Brazil relaunching the More Doctors healthcare program.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print