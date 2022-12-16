For Indians, it might be time to get ready for mega job losses… again

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the crisis in the start-up sector in India which has sacked 18,000 people this year. He analyzes how this might affect other sectors

December 16, 2022 by Newsclick

The startup world which saw a big boom last year and created a ‘feel good’ effect for India’s affluent people, is now in deep trouble. Startups, including Unicorns, have sacked 18,000 people this year. This could rub off and affect other sectors as well, and could cost you your job, as well. Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the issue.


