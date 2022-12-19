The Assange case is about free speech and human rights worldwide: WikiLeaks’ Kristinn Hrafnsson

Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of Wikileaks, talks about how the persecution of Julian Assange will serve as a precedent for further crackdowns on the media and free speech across the world

December 19, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of Wikileaks, points out that the case against Julian Assange will set a precedent on how governments will deal with media. He also talks about the worsening health condition of Julian Assange and the need to mobilize more political support for the whistleblower and journalist.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
