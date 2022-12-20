Daily Round-up | Israel deports Palestinian-French activist Salah Hammouri & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the deportation of Palestinian activist Salah Hammouri, the low turnout in Tunisia’s elections, Venezuela condemning the latest round of US sanctions, and Amazon workers voting to strike

December 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israel deporting Palestinian-French activist Salah Hammouri; Tunisia’s election recording a historic low 11 percent turnout; Venezuela denouncing a US bill targeting its economy; and Amazon UK workers voting to strike.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print