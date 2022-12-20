In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israel deporting Palestinian-French activist Salah Hammouri; Tunisia’s election recording a historic low 11 percent turnout; Venezuela denouncing a US bill targeting its economy; and Amazon UK workers voting to strike.
Daily Round-up | Israel deports Palestinian-French activist Salah Hammouri & other stories
