Daily Round-up | ELN declares ceasefire in Colombia & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the ELN declaring a ceasefire in Colombia, protests in Sudan on the anniversary of the 2018 uprising, a strike in Palestine over the death of the prisoner, and a UK court the Rwanda deportation scheme

December 21, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the armed rebel group ELN announcing a ceasefire in Colombia; protests in Sudan on the 4th anniversary of revolution; a strike in Palestine over the custodial death of cancer-strike prisoner; and the UK Court upholding the government’s Rwanda deportation policy.


