Daily Round-up | Peruvian congress approves bill advancing elections & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Peruvian Congress advancing elections, an investigation on Twitter aiding Western propaganda, talks on the Iran nuclear deal, and health workers’ strikes in the UK

December 22, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Peruvian congress approving a bill advancing elections; an investigation on Twitter aiding in the spread of pro-US propaganda; Iran and the EU meeting in Jordan to boost nuclear deal talks; and ambulance workers in England and Wales beginning strike over low wages.


