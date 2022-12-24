Daily Round-up | UN raises alarm over humanitarian crisis in Syria & other stories

December 24, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the UN raising alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Syria; Peruvian groups staging a vigil for protesters killed in government violence; Turkey raising the minimum wage by 55 percent; and railworkers in Portugal demanding higher wages


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
