Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News analyzes the recent visit of Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia and his meetings with leaders of the region. The Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, have long been considered steadfast allies of the United States. However, in recent times, there are indications that they are re-evaluating their role globally, especially when it comes to oil production.
Xi Jinping’s visit to the Gulf and changing geo-political realities
Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News analyzes the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia and his meeting with leaders of Gulf countries