Massive crackdown on protesters in Sudan

A week before the December 26 protests, nearly 500 people were injured on December 19 when security forces attacked demonstrators who were commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Sudanese Revolution

December 29, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Anti-coup demonstrations on Monday, December 26 were repressed in Sudan’s Khartoum state by the ruling military junta. The mass-demonstrations saw protesters calling for the overthrow of the military junta and prosecution of the junta’s generals by a full civilian transitional government.


