A week before the December 26 protests, nearly 500 people were injured on December 19 when security forces attacked demonstrators who were commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Sudanese Revolution

Anti-coup demonstrations on Monday, December 26 were repressed in Sudan’s Khartoum state by the ruling military junta. The mass-demonstrations saw protesters calling for the overthrow of the military junta and prosecution of the junta’s generals by a full civilian transitional government.