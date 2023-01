Japaridze compares and contrasts her experience with the three different healthcare models in Soviet Georgia, present day Georgia, and the US.

Sopiko Japaridze, a trade unionist and health activist from Georgia, has experienced healthcare in both Soviet Georgia and under the current government. She has also spent a significant part of her life in the United States. Japaridze, a member of the Solidarity Network in Georgia and a part of the People’s Health Movement, compares and contrasts her experience with these three different healthcare models.

This is part one of a two part series.