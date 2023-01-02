Daily Round-up | Progressives in Poland protest bid to criminalize abortion support & other stories

In this episode of Daily Round-Up, we take a look at the latest struggles around abortion in Poland, the swearing-in of Lula in Brazil, and negotiations in football

January 02, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at a new ‘bill’ proposed to Parliament, that seeks to further tighten the country’s already regressive reproductive rights laws; In Brazil the left-wing presidency of Lula formally kicked off on Jan. 1 and the Russian Football Union looks to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve dispute with UEFA and FIFA.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
