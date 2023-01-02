In this episode of Daily Round-Up, we take a look at the latest struggles around abortion in Poland, the swearing-in of Lula in Brazil, and negotiations in football

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at a new ‘bill’ proposed to Parliament, that seeks to further tighten the country’s already regressive reproductive rights laws; In Brazil the left-wing presidency of Lula formally kicked off on Jan. 1 and the Russian Football Union looks to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve dispute with UEFA and FIFA.