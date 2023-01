Aunindyo Chakravarty explains the depth of the unemployment crisis in India, comparing statistics from five years ago. He talks about how the youth are bearing the brunt

86% of new jobseekers in the past five years couldn’t get a job. 45% of young jobseekers, between 20-24 years of age are unemployed. Nearly 25% of India’s graduates, who are actively looking for work, are jobless. That is how India’s economic policies have failed its people.