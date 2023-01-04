The year 2022 for health in Africa

The Atlas of African Health Statistics 2022 gauges the overall health situation in Africa by measuring certain key statistics. The picture is not a pretty one.

January 04, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

The WHO has recently published a report which looks at various health indicators on the African continent. The Atlas of African Health Statistics 2022 gauges the overall health situation in Africa by measuring certain key statistics. The picture is not a pretty one. In the past couple of years, the COVID-19 pandemic has often been blamed for the deteriorating health situation on the continent and elsewhere. But how much can COVID be blamed? And how much do the severe shortages in funding and staffing contribute to the health crisis in Africa?


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print