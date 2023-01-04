The WHO has recently published a report which looks at various health indicators on the African continent. The Atlas of African Health Statistics 2022 gauges the overall health situation in Africa by measuring certain key statistics. The picture is not a pretty one. In the past couple of years, the COVID-19 pandemic has often been blamed for the deteriorating health situation on the continent and elsewhere. But how much can COVID be blamed? And how much do the severe shortages in funding and staffing contribute to the health crisis in Africa?