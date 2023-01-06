Daily Round-up | Thousands of Palestinians under threat of displacement in West Bank village & more

In this episode, we look at stories of evictions in Palestine and India, a report on casualties in the Yemen war, and the conviction of a leader of the Bolivian coup

January 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at thousands of Palestinians facing the threat of displacement in a West Bank village; India’s Supreme Court staying the demolition of thousands of homes, most of which belong to Muslims; a report on the casualties in the Yemen war; and the conviction of a former Bolivian coup government in the US.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
