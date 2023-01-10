Daily Round-up | Yemenis protest Saudi-led blockade, military intervention & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in Yemen against the Saudi blockade, Israel’s punitive measures against Palestinians, the coup attempt by Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters in Brazil, and the struggles of teachers in Scotland

January 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at why Yemenis are protesting against the Saudi-led blockade and military intervention; Israel retaliating against Palestinians in face of international action; right-wing Bolsonaro supporters attacking congress and other institutions in Brazil; and Scottish school teachers protesting for a wage hike.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
