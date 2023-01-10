In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in Yemen against the Saudi blockade, Israel’s punitive measures against Palestinians, the coup attempt by Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters in Brazil, and the struggles of teachers in Scotland

