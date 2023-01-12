Daily Round-up | Assassination Bid against Colombian Vice-President Francia Márquez & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the assassination attempt against Colombian Vice-President Francia Márquez, the impact of British and US weapons in Yemen, a protest by Sudanese teachers, and the condemnation of French pension reforms

January 12, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the assassination attempt against Colombian Vice-President; a report on the casualties due to weapons supplied by the US and UK in Yemen; a fresh round of protest actions by teachers in Sudan; and the widespread condemnation of French pension reforms.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print