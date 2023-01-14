Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty explains how a lot of Indians are forced to settle for jobs below their skill and educational level because there are no good jobs

A large part of India’s educated youth is either unemployed or employed in jobs that they are overqualified for. While the government continues to make excuses about people not being skilled or educated enough, the reality is quite the opposite. A lot of Indians are forced to settle for jobs below their skill and educational level because there are no good jobs.