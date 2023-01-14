Young, educated, but jobless in India | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty explains how a lot of Indians are forced to settle for jobs below their skill and educational level because there are no good jobs

January 14, 2023 by Newsclick

A large part of India’s educated youth is either unemployed or employed in jobs that they are overqualified for. While the government continues to make excuses about people not being skilled or educated enough, the reality is quite the opposite. A lot of Indians are forced to settle for jobs below their skill and educational level because there are no good jobs.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
