In this episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the continuing protests in Peru; the Oxfam report on the world’s richest 1% capturing over 63% of all wealth created since 2020; the killing of one more Palestinian by Israeli forces; and protests by Tunisians on the 12th anniversary of the 2011 revolution.