Daily Round-Up | Protests continue in Peru and other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the ongoing protests in Peru, the Oxfam report on inequality, the continuing Israeli atrocities in Palestine, and protests in Tunisia

January 17, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In this episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the continuing protests in Peru; the Oxfam report on the world’s richest 1% capturing over 63% of all wealth created since 2020; the killing of one more Palestinian by Israeli forces; and protests by Tunisians on the 12th anniversary of the 2011 revolution.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
