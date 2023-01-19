In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a report on Yemen’s warring parties in talks for long lasting ceasefire; an Egyptian court sentencing 82 for 2019 anti-government protests; a Filipino court acquitting Nobel prize winning journalists Maria Ressa; and prosecutors in Bolivia launching criminal proceedings against Jeanine Anez.
Daily Round-up | Yemen’s warring parties in talks for long lasting ceasefire & other stories
