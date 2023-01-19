Daily Round-up | Yemen’s warring parties in talks for long lasting ceasefire & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at reports of talks for a truce in Yemen, the sentencing of protesters in Egypt, the acquittal of Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and legal proceedings against Bolivian coup leader Jeanine Anez

January 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a report on Yemen’s warring parties in talks for long lasting ceasefire; an Egyptian court sentencing 82 for 2019 anti-government protests; a Filipino court acquitting Nobel prize winning journalists Maria Ressa; and prosecutors in Bolivia launching criminal proceedings against Jeanine Anez.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print