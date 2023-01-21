Daily Round-up | French workers take to the streets against pension reforms & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in France and Peru, a study on food insecurity in Lebanon, and the criticism leveled by the Venezuelan government against the opposition and the US

January 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Peru protests continuing as 1 more protester was killed by security forces; protests across France against pension reforms; 2 million in Lebanon suffering from food insecurity, according to a study, and Venezuela slamming the opposition and US.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
