In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in France and Peru, a study on food insecurity in Lebanon, and the criticism leveled by the Venezuelan government against the opposition and the US

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Peru protests continuing as 1 more protester was killed by security forces; protests across France against pension reforms; 2 million in Lebanon suffering from food insecurity, according to a study, and Venezuela slamming the opposition and US.