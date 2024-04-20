Vijay Prashad, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research at the Meeting for a World Social Alternative in Caracas, Venezuela pointed out the dangers of Hyper-Imperialism and how the United States and its allies constitute the only terrorist group in the world. He also called upon the people to strengthen the movement to build a socialist alternative.
Vijay Prashad’s speech on hyper-imperialism given in Caracas, Venezuela at the World Gathering for An Alternative Social Agenda