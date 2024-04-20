Vijay Prashad on hyper-imperialism

Vijay Prashad’s speech on hyper-imperialism given in Caracas, Venezuela at the World Gathering for An Alternative Social Agenda

April 20, 2024 by vyshakh

Vijay Prashad, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research at the Meeting for a World Social Alternative in Caracas, Venezuela pointed out the dangers of Hyper-Imperialism and how the United States and its allies constitute the only terrorist group in the world. He also called upon the people to strengthen the movement to build a socialist alternative.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
