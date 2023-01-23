Daily Round-Up | Third Belmarsh Tribunal held in Washington DC and more

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Belmarsh tribunal in the US, internal contradictions in Israel, and wrestlers’ protests in India

January 23, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup, we take a look at testimonies from the third Belmarsh Tribunal held in Washington DC, the intensifying tussle for power between the government and the judiciary in Israel and why wrestlers in India are protesting against the sport’s governing body in that country.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
