Daily Round-up | Palestinians protest Israeli displacement in Khan al-Ahmar & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests against displacement in Palestine, discussions of a common currency in Latin America, a UN report on the state of Afghanistan, and more sanctions on Iran

January 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Palestinians protesting Israeli displacement in Khan al-Ahmar; Brazil, and Argentina discussing a common currency, Venezuela expressing support; the UN expressing concern for the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and US, EU announcing sanctions on Iran for repression against protests.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
