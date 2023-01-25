In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests against displacement in Palestine, discussions of a common currency in Latin America, a UN report on the state of Afghanistan, and more sanctions on Iran

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Palestinians protesting Israeli displacement in Khan al-Ahmar; Brazil, and Argentina discussing a common currency, Venezuela expressing support; the UN expressing concern for the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and US, EU announcing sanctions on Iran for repression against protests.