Braving the rain, a group of Peruvians rallied outside the UN to demand an end to the violent repression of the government of Dina Boluarte

Peruvian diaspora in the US rallied outside the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City to condemn the human rights violations carried out by the government of Dina Boluarte. Solidarity protests have been held in cities across the world to raise awareness about the situation in Peru and to call on international organizations to take action.