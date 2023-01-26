On January 22, thousands of women gathered in rallies in different cities across the United States to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade and demand reproductive freedom and their right to bodily autonomy and equality.

On January 22, thousands of women gathered in rallies in different cities across the United States to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade and demand reproductive freedom and their right to bodily autonomy and equality. Just a few months short of this landmark anniversary, Roe was overturned. This has led to drastic changes in the reproductive justice landscape of the country. Jenice Fountain, Executive Director of Yellowhammer Fund, talks about what this looks like in the southern state of Alabama which has among the strictest abortion restrictions in the country.