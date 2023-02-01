Daily Round-Up | Brazil under Lula adopt measures against illegal mining and more stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Brazil taking steps to crack down on illegal mining, the US reiterating support for Israel, the passing of the anti-strike law in the UK, and crackdown on protests in the US

February 01, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at new measures against illegal mining in Brazil, the US reiterating support for Israel, the passage of anti-strike law in UK, and crackdown on Atlanta protesters by Georgia state in the US.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print