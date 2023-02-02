In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests by Palestinian prisoners, the acquittal of Ola Bini, the struggle of trade unions in France, and Egypt’s IMF bail out deal

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at a massive hunger strike protest by Palestinian prisoners in Israel, the acquittal of Swedish digital rights activist Ola Bini, the continued protests by trade unions in France, and how Egypt’s IMF bailout deal is set to push millions into economic deprivation.