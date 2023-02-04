Daily Round-up | Sudan, Israel to sign formal peace treaty & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of developments in the normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel, the condemnation of war-mongering by the US, a summit between Spain and Morocco, and the resettlement of a Guantanamo Bay detainee

February 04, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

