Madhav Kumar Nepal on threat of extreme right in Nepal

February 04, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Peoples Dispatch spoke to Madhav Kumar Nepal, former prime minister of Nepal and chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist). Madhav Kumar talks about the ongoing political instability in the country, the threat posed by the rising influence of the far right, and the path ahead for the left to defend Nepal’s socialist and secular values enshrined in the constitution.


