In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israeli forces killing 5 Palestinians in fresh West Bank raids; Canada sending patrol aircraft to Haiti as violence intensifies; Peru’s coup government declaring emergency in 7 regions; and protests in Greece against the docking of US warship
