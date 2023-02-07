Daily Round-up | Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in fresh West Bank raids & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of further Israeli atrocities on Palestinians, Canada sending military forces to Haiti, Peru’s government declaring an emergency in seven provinces, and protests in Greece against the docking of a US warship

February 07, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israeli forces killing 5 Palestinians in fresh West Bank raids; Canada sending patrol aircraft to Haiti as violence intensifies; Peru’s coup government declaring emergency in 7 regions; and protests in Greece against the docking of US warship


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
