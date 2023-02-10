Daily Round-up | Barcelona cuts ties with Israel, cancels twinning with Tel Aviv & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Barcelona cutting ties with Israel, increasing cooperation between Venezuela and Iran, rights group CODESA ‘s criticism of the European Commission and progressive forces in Ecuador rejecting the President’s offer

February 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Barcelona cutting ties with Israel; Iran and Venezuela agreeing to revamp the largest refinery in the Latin American country; CODESA accusing the EU of faking talks with rights groups to forge trade with Morocco; and Leftist parties and civil society groups rejecting the president’s national agreement offer in Ecuador.


