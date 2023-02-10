Madhav Kumar Nepal, the former Prime Minister of Nepal, explains the politics around US interests in the region in the light of the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation. He explains the process whereby this agreement was first introduced and how there were differences in Nepal over its implementation. He also talks about how progressive forces opposed the deal’s military aspects and the need for Nepal to ensure it does not become a playground for foreign forces.
Nepal may be used as a playground of foreign forces, warns Madhav Kumar Nepal
Madhav Kumar Nepal, the former Prime Minister of Nepal, explains the politics around US interests in the region in the light of the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation.