Daily Round-up | 20 protesters injured in police repression in Peru & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of continued repression of protests in Peru and atrocities by Israeli occupation, South Africa’s escalating power crisis, and German workers staging protests against declining wages

February 11, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at 20 protesters being injured in police repression as Peru protests continue; Israeli soldiers killing a Palestinian; South Africa invoking a disaster law amid energy crisis even as unions reject the move; and German workers staging protests against declining wages.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print