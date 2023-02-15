In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at global calls to lift sanctions on quake-hit Syria; concerns raised by a delegation on human rights in Peru; growing worries over an Ohio train mishap; and Mexico and Cuba vowing to enhance bilateral ties and denouncing US sanctions
Daily Round-up | Global calls to lift sanctions on quake-hit Syria grow & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of calls for the withdrawal of sanctions on Syria, concerns over the human rights situation in Peru, mounting anger in the aftermath of the Ohio train disaster, and deliberations between Cuba and Mexico