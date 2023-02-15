Daily Round-up | Global calls to lift sanctions on quake-hit Syria grow & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of calls for the withdrawal of sanctions on Syria, concerns over the human rights situation in Peru, mounting anger in the aftermath of the Ohio train disaster, and deliberations between Cuba and Mexico

February 15, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at global calls to lift sanctions on quake-hit Syria; concerns raised by a delegation on human rights in Peru; growing worries over an Ohio train mishap; and Mexico and Cuba vowing to enhance bilateral ties and denouncing US sanctions


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
