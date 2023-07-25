Syria has allowed the continuation of the cross-border aid program in the rebel-held areas in its north-east even though the UN Security Council had failed to adopt a resolution on its extension earlier this month

On Monday, July 24, Syria’s permanent representative at the UN, Bassam Sabagh, announced that his government had permitted the UN agencies to carry on their cross-border aid program through the Bab-al-Hawa border crossing. He was speaking at a special briefing of the UN Security Council on the condition of his country. The announcement ends the uncertainty about the future of the UN humanitarian aid program in the rebel-held areas in Syria’s north-west.

Following Syrian objections, Russia had vetoed the resolution for the extension of the program earlier this month. Syria and Russia had objected to the nature and period of the program that is supported by the West. This led to the discontinuation of the program on July 11.

UN officials confirmed the news about Syria giving clearance to the program. Ramesh Ramasingham from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that the aid to north-western Syria will be provided “as per the terms outlined in the letter [of permission given by the Syrian government] and the essential requirements OCHA has to keep operating, guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.”

He also noted that the humanitarian situation across Syria is bad. The prices of essential food commodities have surged by 90% and more than 12 million Syrians do not have enough to eat and another 2.9 million can slide into hunger at any time.

Sabagh reiterated Syria’s position that “promoting the humanitarian situation in the country should lessen dependence on humanitarian aid, provide conditions for the return of refugees and the displaced through early recovery projects.”

He highlighted that this would mean the lifting of all sanctions imposed illegally and in complete violation of the UN charter by the US and its European allies, and immediate steps to bring peace and unity which will require the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country.

Sabagh also noted how Israel continues to violate Syrian sovereignty by carrying out airstrikes inside its territory with complete impunity. He blamed the Security Council for failing to take any measures against the continued Israeli aggression in Syria.