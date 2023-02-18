Daily Round-up | China calls for end to Iran sanctions, restoring nuclear deal & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of talks between Iran and China, the global campaign to free Mumia Abu-Jamal, a new agreement between Venezuela and Colombia, and a warning strike by airport workers in Germany

February 18, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at China calling for an end to Iran sanctions and restoring the nuclear deal; the global campaign to free US political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal; Venezuela and Colombia signing a major economic agreement; and airport workers going on a one-day warning strike in Germany


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print