In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we bring you reports of Israeli forces killing 10 Palestinians in Nablus; a former security chief being convicted of cartel ties in Mexico; a fresh investigation into an activist’s killing in Brazil; and the Finnish Communist party gearing up for general elections,
Daily Round up | 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank city of Nablus & other stories
