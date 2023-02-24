Daily Round up | 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank city of Nablus & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the killing of 10 Palestinians by Israel, a former security chief being convicted of ties to a cartel in Mexico, a fresh investigation into the death of an activist in Brazil, and the Finnish Communist Party preparing for elections

February 24, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we bring you reports of Israeli forces killing 10 Palestinians in Nablus; a former security chief being convicted of cartel ties in Mexico; a fresh investigation into an activist’s killing in Brazil; and the Finnish Communist party gearing up for general elections,


