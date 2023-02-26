Daily Round-up | UN report reveals major setbacks in maternal health & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of alarming numbers from a UN report on maternal health indicators, the findings of a committee on the 2020 Delhi violence, and the release of two Pakistani men from Guantanamo Bay

February 26, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a new UN report on appalling maternal health indicators, a report on the religious violence in Delhi in 2020, and two Pakistani men being released after 20 years in Guantanamo Bay.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print