In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the death of one Palestinian and injuries to hundreds in Israeli settlers’ attack; tens of thousands taking part in anti-war demonstrations in Italy; Tunisians denouncing the president’s racist comments against refugees; and Cuba and UN welcoming progress in Colombia’s peace talks.
Daily Round-up | One Palestinian dead, hundreds injured in Israeli settlers’ attack & other stories
