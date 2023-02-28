Daily Round-up | One Palestinian dead, hundreds injured in Israeli settlers’ attack & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a Palestinian being killed in attacks by settlers, thousands taking part in anti-war protests in Italy, Tunisians condemning the statement of their President on migrants, and Cuba and the UN welcoming developments in Colombia’s peace talks

February 28, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the death of one Palestinian and injuries to hundreds in Israeli settlers’ attack; tens of thousands taking part in anti-war demonstrations in Italy; Tunisians denouncing the president’s racist comments against refugees; and Cuba and UN welcoming progress in Colombia’s peace talks.


