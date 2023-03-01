Daily Round-up: CONAIE says govt responsible for leader’s murder in Ecuador & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at France-Africa relations, CONAIE says govt responsible for leader’s murder in Ecuador, Amazon workers strike in UK warehouse and school teachers’ in Portugal.

March 01, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
