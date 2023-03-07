In today’s episode we look at Venezuela marking 10 years of Hugo Chavez’s death, Tunisians protest against economic decline, Syria condemns US military’s official visit to occupied Syrian territory, and thousands continue protests over train crash in Greece.

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Venezuela marking 10 years of Hugo Chavez’s death; Tunisians protest against increasing government repression and economic decline; Syria condemns US military’s official visit to occupied Syrian territory, and tens of thousands continue protests over train crash in Greece.