Daily Round-up Venezuela marks 10 years of Hugo Chavez’s death & other stories

In today’s episode we look at Venezuela marking 10 years of Hugo Chavez’s death, Tunisians protest against economic decline, Syria condemns US military’s official visit to occupied Syrian territory, and thousands continue protests over train crash in Greece.

March 07, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Venezuela marking 10 years of Hugo Chavez’s death; Tunisians protest against increasing government repression and economic decline; Syria condemns US military’s official visit to occupied Syrian territory, and tens of thousands continue protests over train crash in Greece.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print