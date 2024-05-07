More than 1.36 million people have been affected, 451,000 are without electricity, 95 stretches of highway have been blocked

The death toll from the storms and floods in Rio Grande do Sul has reached 90. The bulletin released on May 7 by the state Civil Defense reports that another 4 deaths are under investigation. There are 132 people still missing and another 361 injured.

According to the bulletin, 155,741 people are homeless and 48,187 are in shelters. Of the 497 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, 388 have reported problems related to storms and floods. The population affected is over 1.36 million.

The forecast for mid-week rain in areas already devastated by storms has once again put the state’s population on alert. In addition to the rain, there is the possibility of intense wind gusts in excess of 100km/h. Brazil’s National Meteorology Institute has also alerted that there is a risk of hail.

Electricity, water and telephones

More than 451,000 people have lost power in the state. Among those served by the CEEE Equatorial energy company, there are 206,114 points without electricity (11.45% of all customers). Of those served by RGE Sul, there are 245,000 points without electricity (7.9% of all customers).

More than 649,000 people served by Corsan are without a water supply (22% of all customers). In Porto Alegre, only one of the five Water Treatment Plants is operating, the one in the Belém Novo region, with reduced supply due to the turbidity of the water. Around 85% of the population has been cut off by the Municipal Water and Sewage Department.

The telecommunications company Tim has lost telephone and internet services in 20 municipalities, Vivo is without telephone and internet services in 172 municipalities, and Claro is without telephone and internet services in 19 municipalities.

Classes resume

Schools in the State Education Coordinating Offices (CRE) of Uruguaiana, Osório, Erechim, Rio Grande, Palmeira das Missões, Três Passos, São Luiz Gonzaga, São Borja and Ijuí, Caxias do Sul, Pelotas, Santa Cruz do Sul, Passo Fundo, Santa Maria, Cruz Alta, Bagé, Santo Ângelo, Bento Gonçalves, Santa Rosa; Santana do Livramento, Vacaria, Soledade and Carazinho will resume classes on Tuesday.

The CRE schools in Porto Alegre, São Leopoldo, Estrela, Guaíba, Cachoeira do Sul, Canoas and Gravataí have yet to resume.

Roads blocked

The rains that have hit the state are causing damage and changes to traffic on Rio Grande do Sul state highways. Currently, there are 95 stretches on 41 highways with total or partial blockages, including roads and bridges. The information comes from the Autonomous Department of Highways, consolidated with the Military Brigade’s Road Command, and also includes highways granted and those managed by Empresa Gaúcha de Rodovias.

The Department of Logistics and Transportation is working to clear the roads as quickly as possible, in order to guarantee traffic for vehicles and pedestrians.

Airport, Trensurb and ports

Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre is closed indefinitely, with all flights suspended. Fraport, the company that manages the airport, estimates that operations could be suspended til May 30.

Trensurb, which serves the Metropolitan region and Vale dos Sinos, has suspended trains for an indefinite period due to the floods.

The Port of Rio Grande is operating normally. The ports of Porto Alegre and Pelotas have suspended operations.

This article was first published in Portuguese on Brasil de Fato.