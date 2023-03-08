Daily Round Up – Protests continue in France over pension reforms & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at protests continuing in France over pension reforms, Israeli airstrikes hit quake-hit Syria, 23 Cop City protesters charged with domestic terrorism in the US and Palestinian prisoners complete 20 days of civil disobedience.

March 08, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

