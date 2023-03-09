In biggest such demonstration, Tunisians denounce political persecution and economic crisis

On March 4 and 5, thousands of Tunisians took to the streets against President Kais Saied’s government, protesting the repression of the opposition and the economic woes faced by the people

March 09, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On March 4 and 5, thousands of Tunisians took to the streets against President Kais Saied’s government. Protestors were opposing the government’s increasing attempts to silence the opposition with threats of arrest and intimidation, and its failure to address the people’s basic economic concerns.


