Daily Round-up | Four killed as Israeli massacre of Palestinians continues & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at yet another instance of Israeli massacre of Palestinians which left 4 dead and more stories.

March 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at yet another instance of Israeli massacre of Palestinians which left 4 dead; US Congress votes against withdrawing troops from Syria; UN expresses concern over UK immigration bill, and women across Latin America rallied to mark International Women’s Day.


