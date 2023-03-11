Daily Round-up | Protests in South Africa to demand freedom for Mumia & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at protests in South Africa demanding freedom for Mumia; 14 dead in boat drowning off Tunisia; US Senate hearing over Ohio train derailment; and Ex-Peru president Castillo’s detention extended by 36 months.

March 11, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

