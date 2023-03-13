The Communist Party of Swaziland is continuing to organize actions protesting the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. Swaziland is the last remaining monarchy in Africa, and the people of the country have been facing brutal repression for resisting the king’s rule.

The Communist Party of Swaziland is continuing to organize actions protesting the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. The parliament is widely seen as the King’s “puppet,” with far-ranging restrictions on who can contest and the parliament members having no power to hold the monarchy accountable. Swaziland is the last remaining monarchy in Africa, and the people of the country have been facing brutal repression for resisting the king’s rule. Pius Vilakati, the international secretary of the Communist Party of Swaziland talks about why the people are opposing the elections, the repression and violence unleashed by the monarchy, and how the people are building resistance.