Daily Round-up | US govt approves Alaskan oil drilling project despite climate risks & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the approval for a drilling project in Alaska, a court intervening in a health workers’ strike in South Africa, the latest SIPRI report on arms sales, and developments in peace talks in Colombia

March 15, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

