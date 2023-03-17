The Illegal Migration Bill has been proposed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman who herself admits that she is unable to say if the bill complies with the European Convention on Human Rights

On March 13, hundreds gathered in the UK’s Parliament Square in London to protest against the Illegal Migration Bill as it was being debated in the House of Commons. The controversial bill has been dubbed as the asylum ban bill. It is being seen as an assault on human rights and international conventions. The legislation has been proposed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman who herself admits that she is unable to say if the bill complies with the European Convention on Human Rights.